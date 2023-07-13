3 wrestlers qualify to compete this weekend in national competition in North Dakota

MIAMI VALLEY — Three local wrestlers will compete in a national competition in North Dakota this weekend.

Emma Hanrahan of Tipp City, Lacie Knick of Northmont, and Lily Zimmerlin of Brookville have each qualified to compete with the USA Wrestling-Ohio National team at the 2023 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals.

All three are among the top freestyle wrestlers in the state and each has been attending open mats at Northmont High School.

They each will visit the University of North Dakota for the competition this weekend.

