3 U.S. men’s soccer players with Ohio connections named to World Cup roster

OHIO — The United States Men’s National Soccer Team announced its roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

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Three players with Ohio connections made the roster.

This includes Max Arfsten from the Columbus Crew, Miles Robinson from FC Cincinnati, and Columbus-native Sebastian Berhalter.

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Afrsten and Robinson are both defenders, while Berhalter is a midfielder.

“These were very difficult decisions, and we are thankful to all the players who were part of this journey,” said Mauricio Pochettino, U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach. “This group is very focused and ready to give everything they have to represent the United States and deliver performances that will make the fans and the country proud.”

Team USA will play two matches before the World Cup begins.

Their first World Cup match will be on June 12 against Paraguay at 9 p.m. at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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