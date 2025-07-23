3 Ohio State players earn Big Ten preseason honors

LAS VEGAS — Three Ohio State football players earned Big Ten Conference preseason honors.

Senior linebacker Sonny Styles, junior safety Caleb Downs, and sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith were chosen during Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Smith was the only unanimous choice, according to an OSU spokesperson.

The Buckeyes and Penn State each had three players on the Big Ten’s Preseason Honors team.

Among the other players on the list are Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer.

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day addressed the media on Tuesday. He said Smith got bigger, stronger, and faster.

“He sets such a standard,” he said. “You don’t need to motivate Jeremiah, and what he did as a freshman speaks for itself.”

The Buckeyes open the 2024 season hosting Texas on August 30.

