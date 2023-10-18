Multiple people hurt, including child, after train hits car

CARTHAGE, Ohio — Multiple people were injured after a train hit a car near Cincinnati Tuesday afternoon.

A car was traveling near the intersection of Dillward Street and W. Seymour Avenue when it was hit by the train, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Three adults and one child were inside the car.

Their car was pushed more than 1,000 feet according to Cincinnati Fire Department on social media.

All passengers were treated for minor injuries.













