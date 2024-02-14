29-year-old dies in Valentine’s Day crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash in Clinton County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on US 68 in Washington Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation showed that a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was going south on US 68, crossed over the center line, and hit a 2013 Ford F-150 going north head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Garrett Allen, 29, of Fayetteville, died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

