22-year-old man arrested in connection to Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Dayton shooting this weekend.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers responded to the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue near Kammer Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Officers found three adults shot, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

Medics transported a 54-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the shooting, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit continues to investigate.





