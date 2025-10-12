2 UD Football players pick up PFL weekly honors

DAYTON — A pair of University of Dayton football players has been recognized for their play over the weekend.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer earned Pioneer Football League (PFL) Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Redshirt sophomore Brandon Martin was named PFL Defensive Player of the Week.

Both players excelled in Dayton’s 41-10 win at Valparaiso on Saturday. UD has a five-game winning streak.

Schondelmyer went 15 of 22 for 202 yards and threw three first-half touchdowns. This was his sixth game without a turnover. UD scored all 41 points before the reserves entered the game in the third quarter.

Martin had six tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. The Flyer defense forced four turnovers and held the Beacons scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Dayton has six PFL weekly honors this season.

The Flyers are 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the PFL standings. Their next game is Saturday, Oct. 18, when they host Butler at Welcome Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

