2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a rollover crash in Miami Township Thursday afternoon.

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Around 3:20 p.m., multiple Miami Valley Fire District crews were called to the intersection of Springboro Pike and Lyons Road.

Two vehicles were invovled and one rolled over.

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Two people were trapped in their cars and had to be freed, according to the fire district.

Both were taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn the conditions of those hurt and what led up to the crash.

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