2 people jump out of window after fire breaks out in Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD — A house was damaged after catching fire in Springfield Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to battle a fire on East Southern Avenue with initial reports of people trapped inside, according to Battalion Chief Jason Phipps with the Springfield Fire Division.

>> PHOTOS: Springfield house damaged in morning fire

Phipps said it was later learned that two people had jumped out of a window on the second floor to escape the fire. Five people were living in the house and they all made it out.

>> Firefighters respond to vehicle fire outside Riverside apartment complex

According to Phipps, the home did not have natural gas or electricity and the people inside were trying to heat the space in an “unconventional manner.”

No injuries were reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Springfield House Fire









©2024 Cox Media Group