2 people, including juvenile, hospitalized after Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people were shot in Downtown Cincinnati on Monday night, including a juvenile.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at Fountain Square outside of CityBird Monday night, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both victims were taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting began as a verbal altercation before someone pulled out a gun and began firing, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

A Cincinnati Police Department officer at the scene told WCPO-9 TV that a suspect was taken into custody in Over-the-Rhine after a foot pursuit.

Theetge added that another person of interest was also in custody. She called the shooting “unacceptable.”

“This is the center of our city,” Theetge said. “This is our Fountain Square, where people should be proud to come down and celebrate our city. This is unacceptable behavior by anybody.”

Theetge said that two CPD officers were on the square at the time of the shooting, as well as several officers in the nearby vicinity, WCPO-9 TV reported.

“Learn how to behave in our city, but especially learn how to behave in downtown and in our Fountain Square,” Theetge said.

In a statement Monday night, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the recent violence downtown “pale and intolerable,” WCPO-9 TV reported.

“My directive remains clear: police officers are responsible and empowered to proactively intervene in de-escalating unruly behavior and enforcing laws as they’re written,” the mayor’s statement read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group