2 men bound by tragedy share the importance of continuing to talk about Oregon District shooting

DAYTON — It’s been four years since a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District, killing nine people, and impacted, or not, people across the Miami Valley are remembering the lives lost on that tragic day.

News Center 7′s John Bedell sat down with two people directly impacted by the events of August 4. 2019. They both said it helps to talk about what happened to make sure the community never forgets the lives lost.

>>RELATED: The victims of the Oregon District Shooting

For Michael Turner, its been four years without his son, Logan, who was one of the nine people killed in the shooting. He was celebrating his 30th birthday that night.

“I miss him dearly,” Turner said, remembering his son as fun-loving and hardworking.

Jeremy Ganger was also in the Oregon District that night and the tragic events of that night have brought him and Turner together on this day every year.

“Every time I see him, I give him a big old hug,” Turner said.

>>PHOTOS: Artist Designs For Oregon District Mass Shooting Memorial

Many people, including Turner, have credited Ganger with saving lives.

“It feels great that people remember, you know, what I did that night. It makes me feel good. It helps me with my healing,” Ganger said.

He was working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers that night and stood his ground, guiding people to safety inside the bar as the gunman rushed the door.

“Also, people need to realize the true heroes are the six police officers,” Ganger said.

Those officers shot and killed the gunman right at Ned Peppers’ entrance. Four years later, Ganger said he’s still working on his mental health.

“Some days are good and some days are bad. To be straight, perfectly honest, lately, I’ve been bad,” he told Bedell.

>>RELATED: Oregon District Shooting: Stories of survival, hope, and change

Ganger no longer works in the Oregon District, but he said visiting once in a while helps with his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Turner said he’s had hard times through his grieving process, but he finds ways to cope. One of those ways is traveling out of state to spend this week in Dayton every year, celebrating his son’s birthday and life, as well as the lives of the other eight victims.

“It’s nice to know that when you’re with the other people that were involved in this, their family and loved ones, they understand,” Turner said.

The two men, bound by tragedy, now share a purpose.

“The nine people that we lost that day, it’s important for us not just to take one day to remember them, but it’s important for us to remember that at all times,” Ganger said.

© 2023 Cox Media Group