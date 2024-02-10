2 hospitalized after crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in West Carrollton early Saturday morning.

West Carrollton crews were dispatched to the area of South Alex Rd and Miamisburg Centerville Rd around 2:28 a.m. on reports of a three-car crash.

Medics transported two people to Kettering Health Miamisburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update as new information is made available.

