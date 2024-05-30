2 Dayton women arrested, accused of stealing dozens of Stanley cups

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Two women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups have been arrested.

Taneka Brown, and Sinaj Williams, both 20 years old from Dayton, Ohio, were arrested in connection to two different thefts at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Liberty Township.

The two are accused of grabbing 28 Stanley cups worth $1,160 and 10 Bogg bags totaling $860, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 women accused of stealing over $2K of Stanley Cups and Bogg Bags identified

The suspects were caught on video running from the store after the theft on May 9.

The second theft happened on Apri 2, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they are still working to identify more suspects.

