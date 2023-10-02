Young swimmer goes missing in Great Miami River, Hamilton County area

HAMILTON COUNTY, Washington Township — An 18-year-old man went missing Saturday evening in the Great Miami River in Hamilton County, according to our Media Partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9.

>>Man’s body recovered from Great Miami River after hours-long search

The 18-year-old had reportedly been swimming in the river before he went missing.

This incident occurred near US-50 and Kilby Road, near the Ohio-Indiana line in Hamilton County.

Multiple search and rescue crews responded close to 5:40 p.m., the station said.

Search crews used a drone to help locate the man.

The search was unsuccessful Saturday evening and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s dive team resumed Sunday morning.

©2023 Cox Media Group