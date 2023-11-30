18-year-old arrested, accused of strangling his mother in Darke County

UNION CITY — An 18-year-old man is in jail after police say he strangled his mother in Darke County.

Atrevion Bell is facing several charges including a felony count of strangulation, according to a Union City Police spokesperson.

Officers responded to reports of domestic violence at the home he lives with his mother on Monday.

Bell was reportedly waving a gun and threatening officers when they arrived at the scene, the spokesperson said.

His mother survived.

It was determined that Bell was under the influence of alcohol and found to be underage.

He is currently in the Darke County Jail. Bail has been for $30,000 for each charge, including four misdemeanors, according to online jail records.

