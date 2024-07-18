14-year-old boy, 2 men injured after being shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old and two adults were hurt after being shot in Ohio Wednesday night.

Cincinnati officers were dispatched before 11:30 p.m. to Reading Road near Hutchins Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Officers say a 14-year-old boy and two men, ages 19- and 20, were shot.

The victims suffered each had non-life-threatening injuries, WKRC said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

