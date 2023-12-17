Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car Saturday

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton on Saturday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.
Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of E 5th Street and S Keowee Street after 8:50 p.m. on reports that a person had been hit by a car.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, the supervisor said.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates the injuries are non-life threatening.
News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened.
