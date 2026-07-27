1 injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Sunday evening.

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Richmond officers were called to the 200 block of N. 18th Street on reports of a shooting around 8:45 p.m., according to a social media post from the department.

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Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. They were taken to Reid Heath for treatment.

Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, Richmond officers and deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a second location. There, they found “additional individuals believed to be involved in the incident.”

Additional information about the investigation was not immediately made available.

We’ll provide updates as we gather more information.

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