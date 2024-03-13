1 hospitalized after shooting related to neighbor dispute, police say

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police Sergeant James Gallagher.

After 8:45 p.m., police received reports that someone showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Gallagher said he was told the victim was shot in the face, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the hospital and the victim told them the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Eichelberger Avenue.

Gallagher said this shooting appears to be a neighbor dispute.

A person of interest is currently in police custody, Gallagher said.

