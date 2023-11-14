1 hospitalized after firefighters respond to local house fire

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton Tuesday morning.
Dayton firefighters and medics were dispatched just before 7 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 medics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Firefighters remain at the scene.
We are working to learn the extent of damage to the house.
News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
