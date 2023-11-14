DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton Tuesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: 1 hospitalized after firefighters respond to local house fire

Dayton firefighters and medics were dispatched just before 7 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 medics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

We are working to learn the extent of damage to the house.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Dow Street House Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group