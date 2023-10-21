1 dead following Cincinnati homicide investigation

CINICINNATI — District One officers in Cincinnati were dispatched on reports of a person shot Friday night.

Around 8:54 p.m. on Oct. 20, Cincinnati police were dispatched to the 700 block of David Street after a 911 caller reported a person shot.

Officers located a victim inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded and determined the 39-year-old male had died.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident.





