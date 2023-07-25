1 dead after motorcyclist loses control, crashes in Dayton

DAYTON — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue for a single-vehicle crash, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a three-wheeled motorcycle with only one rider. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died.

At this time, the cause of the crash appears to be that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, the spokesperson said.

The crash is currently under investigation.





