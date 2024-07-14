1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in an Ohio neighborhood early Saturday morning.

A 30-year-old man was killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

Around 3:40 a.m. on July 13, Cincinnati Police Officers responded to the 1700 block of Vine Street on reports of multiple people shot.

Officers located two victims upon arrival. One victim, identified as Lloyd Baker died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati medical Center and is in “stable condition,” police said.

It is not yet clear if police have identified any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.





