1 in custody after man found stabbed near RTA Hub in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A person is in custody after a man was stabbed near the RTA Hub in Trotwood Tuesday.

As News Center 7 reported on Tuesday, police and medics responded to reports of a stabbing at the 2000 block of Shiloh Springs Road at 1:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening wound, and medics transported him to the hospital, according to Trotwood Police.

Officers identified and found a suspect who is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trotwood Police at (937) 854-3988.

