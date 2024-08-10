1 in custody after hourslong standoff on Ohio interstate; 1 officer hurt

COLUMBUS — A suspect is in police custody after an hourslong standoff on an Ohio interstate on Saturday, our media partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

An initial crash was reported on I-70 westbound, over State Route 315, around 9:15 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua told WBNS-10 that the driver of a work truck refused to get out after the crash.

The driver is accused of throwing construction tools at officers when they arrived on scene.

One officer was injured and was treated on scene. Fuqua said they would be okay.

Traffic was redirected from the scene as police negotiators responded to talk with the driver.

Police took the suspect into custody around 1:45 p.m., WBNS-10 reported.

They will be charged with felony assault on a police officer and additional charges may be added later, according to Fuqua.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available.

Two people involved in the initial crash were hospitalized with minor injuries, Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.

The interstate was closed for several hours but has since re-opened, WBNS-10 reported.

