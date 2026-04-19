The Latest: 8 children dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children between the ages of 1 and 14 in domestic-related shootings at two different homes in the nation's deadliest mass shooting in more than two years. Police in Shreveport said a total of 10 people were shot Sunday. Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon says the gunman died after a chase with officers who fired at the suspect. The suspect had stolen a car while leaving the scene of the shootings.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the suspect but did say he was an adult male.

Officials said they were still gathering details at crime scenes south of downtown Shreveport — two homes and a third location. Bordelon said some of the children shot were related to the suspect.

Here is the Latest:

Police say shootings were result of a ‘domestic disturbance’

That's according to Bordelon.

“This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” he said.

House Speaker Johnson reacts to shootings

“Heartbreaking tragedy in Shreveport this morning — 8 children were senselessly killed and multiple others were injured. My team is in touch with local law enforcement as more details emerge,” said U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is from Shreveport and represents part of northwest Louisiana.

“We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. And we are grateful to the Shreveport, Bossier, and Louisiana State Police for their swift response,” Johnson said.

Gov. Jeff Landry says he and his wife are heartbroken

“We’re deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers and first responders working tirelessly on the scene,” Landry said in a statement.

State police say they’ve been asked to help investigate

In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

State police are asking anyone with pictures, video or information to share it with state police detectives.

Police say shootings were result of a ‘domestic disturbance’

That’s according to police spokesperson Chris Bordelon.

“This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” he said.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the US since 2024

That's according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

In January 2024, eight people were killed in a Chicago suburb.

Officials appear stunned at news conference in Shreveport

Officials appeared stunned outside the residence where one of the shootings occurred, requesting patience and prayers from the community as they sorted through multiple crime scenes.

“I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. “I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

“This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” said Tom Arceneaux, mayor of the city in northwestern Louisiana with about 180,000 residents. “It’s a terrible morning.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.