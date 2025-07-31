How much house $1 million buys you in Columbus

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Columbus. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1095 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,423

- Price per square foot: $412

- See 1095 W 3rd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

366 W South St, Worthington

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,045

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 366 W South St, Worthington on Redfin.com

2583 Wexford Rd, Columbus

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,900

- Price per square foot: $343

- See 2583 Wexford Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

8292 Breckenridge Way, Columbus

- Price: $990,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,318

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 8292 Breckenridge Way, Columbus on Redfin.com

1474 Dogwood Loop, Powell

- Price: $984,700

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,831

- Price per square foot: $347

- See 1474 Dogwood Loop, Powell on Redfin.com

1968 Coventry Rd, Upper Arlington

- Price: $980,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,808

- Price per square foot: $349

- See 1968 Coventry Rd, Upper Arlington on Redfin.com

959 Hudson Xing, Columbus

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,745

- Price per square foot: $355

- See 959 Hudson Xing, Columbus on Redfin.com

2841 Katmai Dr, Columbus

- Price: $955,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,225

- Price per square foot: $429

- See 2841 Katmai Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

1145 N High St #307, Columbus

- Price: $950,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,921

- Price per square foot: $494

- See 1145 N High St #307, Columbus on Redfin.com

5938 Stratton Pl, Columbus

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,219

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 5938 Stratton Pl, Columbus on Redfin.com

1083 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,491

- Price per square foot: $380

- See 1083 W 3rd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

1242 Oxley Rd, Columbus

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,488

- Price per square foot: $381

- See 1242 Oxley Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

1093 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,410

- Price per square foot: $393

- See 1093 W 3rd Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

308 Jackson St, Columbus

- Price: $945,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,891

- Price per square foot: $326

- See 308 Jackson St, Columbus on Redfin.com

250 W Spring St #256, Columbus

- Price: $939,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,246

- Price per square foot: $418

- See 250 W Spring St #256, Columbus on Redfin.com

221 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 221 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

1960 Hythe Rd, Columbus

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,262

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 1960 Hythe Rd, Columbus on Redfin.com

33 E Frankfort St, Columbus

- Price: $925,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,898

- Price per square foot: $487

- See 33 E Frankfort St, Columbus on Redfin.com

130 Buttles Ave, Columbus

- Price: $915,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,636

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 130 Buttles Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

2629 E Broad St, Columbus

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,338

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 2629 E Broad St, Columbus on Redfin.com

1956 Bluff Ave, Columbus

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $520

- See 1956 Bluff Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

37 Stewart Ave, Columbus

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,850

- Price per square foot: $314

- See 37 Stewart Ave, Columbus on Redfin.com

966 Highland St, Columbus

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,758

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 966 Highland St, Columbus on Redfin.com

258 Canyon Dr, Columbus

- Price: $889,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,968

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 258 Canyon Dr, Columbus on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.