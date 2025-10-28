The highest-value homes in Akron

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Akron's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 4157 Idlebrook Dr, Akron, OH 44333

- Approximate home value: $4,731,563

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 13

- Square feet: 30,745

#2. 2554 Yellow Creek Rd, Akron, OH 44333

- Approximate home value: $3,390,635

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 4,391

#3. 2201 Charles Ln, Akron, OH 44333

- Approximate home value: $3,181,936

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 11,178

#4. 4081 Derrwood Dr, Akron, OH 44333

- Approximate home value: $3,120,313

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,469

#5. 3903 Granger Rd, Akron, OH 44333

- Approximate home value: $2,943,379

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,641

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

