Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Toledo by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Toledo.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#21. The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub

- Rating: 2.7/5 (43 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 18 Main St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, barbeque, steakhouses

#20. Million's Crab Boiled Seafood

- Rating: 2.9/5 (27 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7340 Central Ave. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#19. Snappers Seafood and Chicken

- Rating: 2.9/5 (14 reviews)

- Address: 1530 South Byrne Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood

#18. Golden Dragon

- Rating: 3.4/5 (25 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 5624 Secor Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: chinese, seafood

#17. Zia's

- Rating: 3.4/5 (139 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 20 Main St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: italian, seafood, pizza

#16. Old Bag of Nails Pub

- Rating: 3.5/5 (103 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 615 Riverside Drive Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: bars, seafood, burgers

#15. Fisherman's Seafood & Chicken

- Rating: 3.5/5 (15 reviews)

- Address: 3506 Dorr St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#14. Krispy Krunchy Chicken

- Rating: 3.6/5 (13 reviews)

- Address: 812 Matzinger Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, breakfast & brunch, chicken wings

#13. Seared

- Rating: 3.6/5 (16 reviews)

- Address: 3455 West Alexis Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, cocktail bars

#12. Incorvia's Bene Italiano

- Rating: 3.7/5 (79 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4751 Monroe St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: pizza, italian, seafood

#11. Rosie's Italian Grille

- Rating: 3.8/5 (368 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 606 North Mccord Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: italian, seafood, beer, wine & spirits

#10. Crab Island

- Rating: 3.9/5 (23 reviews)

- Address: 5151 Hill Ave. Ste 103/D Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, seafood markets

#9. Boil Shack

- Rating: 3.9/5 (14 reviews)

- Address: 4038 Talmadge Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#8. Georgios Cafe International

- Rating: 4.0/5 (71 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 426 North Superior St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, desserts

#7. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0/5 (83 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 1968 Miami St. Hollywood Casino Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood

#6. Real Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.0/5 (328 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 22 Main St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#5. Cincy crab

- Rating: 4.1/5 (34 reviews)

- Address: 3535 Secor Road Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#4. Eddie Lee's

- Rating: 4.2/5 (74 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4700 Nantuckett Drive Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood

#3. Brim House

- Rating: 4.2/5 (115 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 444 North Summit St. Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: american, tapas/small plates, seafood

#2. Domo Sushi

- Rating: 4.3/5 (159 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6725 West Central Ave. Ste P Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: japanese, sushi bars, seafood

#1. Rusty's Road Trip

- Rating: 4.6/5 (18 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: Toledo, Ohio

- Categories: food trucks, seafood

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.