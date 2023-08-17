Crime And Law

Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect in Centerville

By WHIO Staff

Photo credit to Centerville Police Department Facebook

CENTERVILLE — Centerville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Officers are asking for assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of multiple shopliftings from Cabela’s on Cornerstone Boulevard, Centerville Police wrote on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gerspacher at 937-433-7661.

People can also contact their Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.

