Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Centerville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

>>RELATED: Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect in Butler County

Officers are asking for assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of multiple shopliftings from Cabela’s on Cornerstone Boulevard, Centerville Police wrote on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gerspacher at 937-433-7661.

People can also contact their Confidential Tip Line at 937-433-6590.

©2023 Cox Media Group