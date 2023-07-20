Man facing felony charges after allegedly trying to escape custody in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is facing multiple felony charges after attempting to escape police custody in Dayton.

Ray Smith, 26, was arrested Monday on an active warrant from Vandalia Municipal Court, according to an affidavit.

When a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy brought him to the sally port at the jail, the deputy went to secure his firearm. Smith allegedly slipped out of his handcuffs and ran across W. Second Street.

He was eventually caught by another deputy and brought back to jail.

Smith is facing the previous theft charge in Vandalia and two felony charges of escape, according to online jail records.

The theft charge was filed on June 27.

Smith is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

