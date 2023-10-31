Former local deputy warden indicted on multiple felonies, accused of stealing over $18K

LEBANON — A former deputy warden has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including theft in office.

Robert Welch, 57, from Dayton, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on felony charges of theft in office, tampering with records, and grand theft, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Welch is accused of using “deceptive tactics” with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) time clocks to record over 350 hours of time worked over 10 months while not performing his duties tied to his role as deputy warden.

He is alleged to have spent time “on the clock” working a second job as an adjunct professor, according to prosecutors.

Welch collected $18,827.35 in total compensation from ODRC from the hours he allegedly reported, prosecutors said.

He will be arraigned on charges on November 17 at the Warren County Common Pleas Court.

