Cool tonight, then a big warming trend

DAYTON, OH — Cool weather fans, enjoy tonight. Tonight will likely be the coolest remaining night over the next week to ten days. We’ll see widespread lows in the low to mid 40s.

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After tonight, upper-level ridging starts to build in. We’ll see temperatures climbing bit by bit each day.

Saturday should be our first day back above 80 degrees. Sunday, we’ll see temperatures returning to the mid-80s. Heat will persist into Monday.

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There is still a little uncertainty with exactly how warm we’ll get.

Some models have us hitting 90 degrees, but we’re not ready to bite on that just yet. Stay tuned as we get a bit closer to this weekend.

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