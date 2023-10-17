Inflation causing some Americans to reconsider holiday travel plans

OHIO — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and inflation is impacting travel options for many Americans.

Some travelers are considering driving instead of flying to their destination, according to Bankrate.com.

“77% of holiday travelers are making adjustments, they don’t want to skip the trip entirely,” said Ted Rossman, Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst. “They’re willing to drive instead of fly, they’re willing to stay in cheaper accommodations or pick cheaper activities.”

He says you may find deals if you have flexible travel days.

“Could you go early, or could you stay later if you’re willing to fly the morning of Thanksgiving? That actually might be a big cost savings opportunity and hopefully, you still get there in time for the family dinner,” said Rossman.

He said it’s also important to make your money work for you.

“Take stock of your rewards points and miles, whether it’s cash back, credit card rewards or airline miles or hotel points, you may be sitting on more value than you realize,” added Rossman.

Another way to save is to with a credit card that has strong travel insurance protections, according to Rossman.

