Community mourns loss of Andre Owings, Dayton-area sports superfan

DAYTON — Community members are mourning the loss of Andre Owings, who is being remembered as a Dayton-area sports superfan.

Owings passed away on Thursday, August 8 at the age of 67, his obituary stated.

According to his obituary, Owings was Dayton Public Schools’ number-one fan and was frequently in attendance at Dayton Flyers games.

“We were saddened to learn of Andre’s passing. No matter what the season, he was a fixture at our games for decades. A lot of Dayton teams were lucky to have Andre as one of their biggest fans. I’m certain he thought of himself as a Flyer and so did we. On behalf of our teams and all the student-athletes past and present who he rooted for, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and the friends he leaves behind.” — Neil Sullivan, UD Vice-President and Director of Athletics

Visitation will take place Monday, August 19 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home in Dayton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.

