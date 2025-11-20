For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Canton using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Haven of Rest Ministries

- Address: PO Box 547, Akron, OH 44309

Akron Snow Angels

- Address: PO Box 107, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222

County Clothing Center

- Address: c/o 705 Oakwood Street #221, Ravenna, OH 44266

The Village Network

- Address: 2000 Noble Drive, Wooster, OH 44691

People to People Ministries

- Address: 454 E. Bowman ST. Wooster, Wooster, OH 44691

Veterans Serving Veterans Organization, Inc.

- Address: 968 Remsen Road, Medina, OH 44256

Youngstown Community Food Center Inc. ♻️

- Address: 94 Pyatt St, Youngstown, OH 44502

Tiffany's Safe Place

- Address: 5911 Dunham rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Grantstreetchurch

- Address: 431 Grant St, East Liverpool, OH 43920

J.Crew - Pinecrest

- Address: 300 Park Ave, Suite 156, Orange Village, OH 44122

Gods Vision Foundation

- Address: 4113 E 71st Street, Cleveland, OH 44105

Passionate House of Change

- Address: 4113 E 71st St, Cleveland, OH 44105

The Children of Angels Foundation

- Address: 11206 Matilda Ave, Cleveland, OH 44105

The Share A Smile Foundation

- Address: 2997 East 130th Street, Cleveland, OH 44120

Garfield Hts Church of Christ DBA Greater Heights Church of Christ

- Address: 2409 Willowdale Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109