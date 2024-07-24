McDonald's extends $5 meal, Wendy's adds $1 breakfast sandwich

NEW YORK — McDonald's is extending its popular $5 meal deal as the value meal battle between fast food chains wages on.

In a company memo obtained by ABC News, McDonald's executives said most U.S. locations will extend the deal through August.

The deal that first launched on June 25 was only supposed to stay on menus for a month, but executives said the deal has resonated with millions of customers and has helped boost traffic at restaurants.

The meal combo includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small soft drink.

Several other fast food chains including Burger King, Wendy's, Starbucks and Taco Bell have rolled out comparable discounts this summer to entice customers voicing frustrations over fast food high prices.

Wendy's upped the ante on Monday, announcing a new mobile app exclusive where customers can get the Honey Buddy -- its Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit breakfast sandwich -- for just $1 every Monday through the end of September with any purchase.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, the cost of going out to eat has outpaced the cost of groceries each month this year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.