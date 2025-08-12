Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#4. Heartland Christian School & Preschool

- Location: Columbiana, OH

- Enrollment: 440 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. John F. Kennedy Catholic School - Lower Campus

- Location: Warren, OH

- Enrollment: 649 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#2. Valley Christian Schools

- Location: Youngstown, OH

- Enrollment: 559 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Victory Christian School

- Location: Niles, OH

- Enrollment: 103 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-