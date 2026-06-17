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Best draft picks in Cleveland Cavaliers history

The draft is a seminal moment for many incoming players. Putting aside competitive stakes, each young athlete's life is irreversibly altered by the fame and fortune that comes with being an NBA player. The exorbitant contract values ensures these players almost never have to worry about personal finances. Plus, these young guns get to play alongside some of their basketball idols for a living. With these high stakes, it's easy to see why the draft is so revered.

Likewise, the fortunes of a city and franchise can be completely transformed by a draft pick. LeBron James, for instance, brought Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years and was also reportedly worth hundreds of millions to the city's downtown economy. It almost goes without saying that Michael Jordan built the Chicago Bulls from the ground up into a championship team whose dynamic would reverberate through the decades.

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Cleveland Cavaliers history using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to a formula that approximates their career achievements, career value, and play quality. The formula encompasses Basketball-Reference.com's Hall of Fame probability, career win shares, and value over replacement player, aka VORP. For players drafted before data is available for VORP, half of the player's win shares were used in its place to calculate their Stacker score. Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were given a minimum of 60% for their Hall of Fame probability, indicating a worthy résumé for their time but not up to par with some modern players. Scores were normalized to 100 based on the scoring leader. Keep reading to see where your favorite players fall on the list.

#50. Shannon Brown

- Stacker score: 1.5

- 25th overall pick in 2006

- Played one season with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 9.2 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 1.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ



#49. Dave Sorenson

- Stacker score: 1.6

- 26th overall pick in 1970

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 5.4 win shares

#48. DeSagana Diop

- Stacker score: 1.7

- Eighth overall pick in 2001

- Played four seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 2.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 12.8 win shares, -1.9 box plus/minus, 0.2 VORP

#47. Chucky Brown

- Stacker score: 1.7

- 43rd overall pick in 1989

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 5.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.0 win shares, -2.7 box plus/minus, -2.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1995 NBA Champ



#46. Chris Dudley

- Stacker score: 1.9

- 75th overall pick in 1987

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 3.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 26.2 win shares, -3.0 box plus/minus, -4.2 VORP

#45. Kevin Porter

- Stacker score: 2.0

- 30th overall pick in 2019

- Played one season with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 14.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 9.0 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 2.5 VORP

#44. Isaac Okoro

- Stacker score: 2.1

- Fifth overall pick in 2020

- Played five seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 18.2 win shares, -2.3 box plus/minus, -0.8 VORP

#43. Melvin Turpin

- Stacker score: 2.2

- Sixth overall pick in 1984

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 13.7 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 1.2 VORP

#42. Tyler Zeller

- Stacker score: 2.2

- 17th overall pick in 2012

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 17.1 win shares, -2.0 box plus/minus, 0.0 VORP

#41. Kevin Restani

- Stacker score: 2.3

- 39th overall pick in 1974

- Career averages: 6.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 14.8 win shares, -1.5 box plus/minus, 1.2 VORP

#40. Eddie Jordan

- Stacker score: 2.4

- 33rd overall pick in 1977

- Career averages: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 8.8 win shares, -0.3 box plus/minus, 3.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1982 NBA Champ



#39. Donald Royal

- Stacker score: 2.8

- 52nd overall pick in 1987

- Career averages: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.1 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 0.9 VORP

#38. Daniel Gibson

- Stacker score: 2.9

- 42nd overall pick in 2006

- Played seven seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 16.0 win shares, -1.0 box plus/minus, 2.4 VORP

#37. J.J. Hickson

- Stacker score: 3.0

- 19th overall pick in 2008

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 9.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 21.9 win shares, -1.8 box plus/minus, 0.5 VORP

#36. Dwight Davis

- Stacker score: 3.4

- Third overall pick in 1972

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 11.4 win shares

#35. Collin Sexton

- Stacker score: 3.6

- Eighth overall pick in 2018

- Played four seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 18.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 19.7 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 3.0 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.0%

#34. John Bagley

- Stacker score: 3.7

- 12th overall pick in 1982

- Played five seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 16.6 win shares, -0.9 box plus/minus, 4.5 VORP

#33. Ron Anderson

- Stacker score: 4.0

- 27th overall pick in 1984

- Played one season with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 24.2 win shares, -1.3 box plus/minus, 2.6 VORP

#32. Joe Harris

- Stacker score: 4.4

- 33rd overall pick in 2014

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 23.1 win shares, -0.7 box plus/minus, 4.1 VORP

#31. Roy Hinson

- Stacker score: 5.0

- 20th overall pick in 1983

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 14.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 30.2 win shares, -1.1 box plus/minus, 3.4 VORP

#30. Darius Garland

- Stacker score: 6.3

- Fifth overall pick in 2019

- Played six seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 18.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 27.1 win shares, 0.2 box plus/minus, 7.9 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 0.7%

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#29. Jim Brewer

- Stacker score: 6.7

- Second overall pick in 1973

- Played five seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 5.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 29.3 win shares, 0.1 box plus/minus, 8.6 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1982 NBA Champ

--- 2x All-Defensive



#28. Tristan Thompson

- Stacker score: 6.8

- Fourth overall pick in 2011

- Played 11 seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 49.3 win shares, -1.7 box plus/minus, 1.3 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2016 NBA Champ



#27. Bob Sura

- Stacker score: 6.9

- 17th overall pick in 1995

- Played five seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 28.3 win shares, 0.4 box plus/minus, 9.4 VORP

#26. Chris Mills

- Stacker score: 7.2

- 22nd overall pick in 1993

- Played four seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 37.7 win shares, -0.5 box plus/minus, 6.8 VORP

#25. Johnny Newman

- Stacker score: 7.4

- 29th overall pick in 1986

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 50.3 win shares, -1.6 box plus/minus, 2.9 VORP

#24. Foots Walker

- Stacker score: 7.5

- 38th overall pick in 1974

- Played six seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 31.0 win shares, 0.7 box plus/minus, 10.2 VORP

#23. Brevin Knight

- Stacker score: 7.8

- 16th overall pick in 1997

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 7.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 32.6 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 10.5 VORP

#22. Campy Russell

- Stacker score: 8.0

- Eighth overall pick in 1974

- Played seven seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 35.8 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 9.8 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#21. Mike Mitchell

- Stacker score: 8.2

- 15th overall pick in 1978

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 19.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST

- Advanced statistics: 50.2 win shares, -1.2 box plus/minus, 5.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#20. Evan Mobley

- Stacker score: 8.6

- Third overall pick in 2021

- Played five seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 16.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 34.8 win shares, 2.4 box plus/minus, 12.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2024-25 Def. POY

--- 2024-25 All-NBA

--- 2x All-Defensive

--- 1x All Star

#19. Anderson Varejão

- Stacker score: 9.0

- 30th overall pick in 2004

- Played 12 seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 46.4 win shares, 0.3 box plus/minus, 8.8 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2009-10 All-Defensive



#18. Matt Barnes

- Stacker score: 9.2

- 46th overall pick in 2002

- Career averages: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 42.8 win shares, -0.1 box plus/minus, 10.7 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2017 NBA Champ



#17. Austin Carr

- Stacker score: 9.9

- First overall pick in 1971

- Played nine seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 15.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 32.9 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1x All Star



#16. Derek Anderson

- Stacker score: 10.3

- 13th overall pick in 1997

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 43.9 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 13.5 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2006 NBA Champ



#15. John Johnson

- Stacker score: 11.2

- Seventh overall pick in 1970

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 37.1 win shares

- Accolades

--- 1979 NBA Champ

--- 2x All Star



#14. Zydrunas Ilgauskas

- Stacker score: 12.0

- 20th overall pick in 1996

- Played 12 seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 13.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 66.3 win shares, -0.2 box plus/minus, 10.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#13. Danny Green

- Stacker score: 13.3

- 46th overall pick in 2009

- Played one season with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 8.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 49.3 win shares, 1.8 box plus/minus, 20.2 VORP

- Accolades

--- 3x NBA Champ

--- 2016-17 All-Defensive



#12. Dan Roundfield

- Stacker score: 15.3

- 28th overall pick in 1975

- Career averages: 14.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 65.2 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 20.0 VORP

- Accolades

--- 1979-80 All-NBA

--- 5x All-Defensive

--- 3x All Star



#11. Hot Rod Williams

- Stacker score: 15.9

- 45th overall pick in 1985

- Played nine seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST

- Advanced statistics: 70.5 win shares, 1.0 box plus/minus, 19.9 VORP

#10. Carlos Boozer

- Stacker score: 18.3

- 35th overall pick in 2002

- Played two seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 16.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST

- Advanced statistics: 80.3 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 23.1 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2007-08 All-NBA

--- 2x All Star



#9. Brad Daugherty

- Stacker score: 18.3

- First overall pick in 1986

- Played eight seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 19.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 65.2 win shares, 2.2 box plus/minus, 21.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 15.6%

- Accolades

--- 1991-92 All-NBA

--- 5x All Star



#8. Terrell Brandon

- Stacker score: 19.9

- 11th overall pick in 1991

- Played six seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 65.9 win shares, 3.6 box plus/minus, 30.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 5.7%

- Accolades

--- 2x All Star



#7. Ron Harper

- Stacker score: 20.1

- Eighth overall pick in 1986

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST

- Advanced statistics: 65.8 win shares, 1.9 box plus/minus, 30.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 7.0%

- Accolades

--- 5x NBA Champ



#6. Mark Price

- Stacker score: 22.9

- 25th overall pick in 1986

- Played nine seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.7 AST

- Advanced statistics: 71.1 win shares, 3.7 box plus/minus, 31.1 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 18.3%

- Accolades

--- 4x All-NBA

--- 4x All Star



#5. Andre Miller

- Stacker score: 24.5

- Eighth overall pick in 1999

- Played three seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.5 AST

- Advanced statistics: 100.8 win shares, 1.3 box plus/minus, 33.4 VORP

- Accolades

--- 2001-02 AST Champ



#4. Kevin Johnson

- Stacker score: 28.0

- Seventh overall pick in 1987

- Career averages: 17.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 9.1 AST

- Advanced statistics: 92.8 win shares, 3.9 box plus/minus, 37.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 19.1%

- Accolades

--- 5x All-NBA

--- 3x All Star



#3. Bill Laimbeer

- Stacker score: 28.0

- 65th overall pick in 1979

- Played one season with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 12.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.0 AST

- Advanced statistics: 105.6 win shares, 1.4 box plus/minus, 29.3 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 26.1%

- Accolades

--- 2x NBA Champ

--- 1985-86 TRB Champ

--- 4x All Star



#2. Kyrie Irving

- Stacker score: 43.0

- First overall pick in 2011

- Played six seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 23.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.6 AST

- Advanced statistics: 91.0 win shares, 4.5 box plus/minus, 43.7 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 97.5%

- Accolades

--- 2016 NBA Champ

--- 2011-12 ROY

--- 3x All-NBA

--- 2013-14 AS MVP

#1. LeBron James

- Stacker score: 107.2

- First overall pick in 2003

- Played 11 seasons with Cleveland Cavaliers

- Career averages: 26.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST

- Advanced statistics: 276.8 win shares, 8.4 box plus/minus, 159.4 VORP

- Hall of Fame probability: 100.0%

- Accolades

--- 4x NBA Champ

--- 4x MVP

--- 4x Finals MVP

--- 2007-08 Scoring Champ