Auto shop fire sends dark plumes of smoke into sky

ALLEN COUNTY — Smoke filled the air after a fire at an area auto body shop Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Perry Auto in the 4000 block of St. Johns Road south of Lima, according to initial reports.

Photos on social media show heavy black smoke that could be seen from I-75 in the area.

Photos also show the fire appearing to come from a group of cars on the property.

Allen County dispatchers said information about the fire was not available at this time.

We will continue to work to learn more and update as new details are available.

