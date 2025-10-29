The 30 most popular homes for sale in Greenville, Ohio

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Greenville, Ohio metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 6806 Darke Preble County Line Rd, Lewisburg, OH 45338
- Views: 137
- List price: $490,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,933
- Price per square foot: $167.06
#2. 8784 Grubbs Rex Rd, Arcanum, OH 45304
- Views: 112
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,858
- Price per square foot: $160.93
#3. 502 N Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 108
- List price: $198,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,960
- Price per square foot: $101.48
#4. 2848 Hollansburg Sampson Rd, New Madison, OH 45346
- Views: 105
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,980
- Price per square foot: $141.36
#5. 221 N Main St, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 85
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,368
- Price per square foot: $65.72
#6. 3709 Rossburg-Lightsville Rd, Rossburg, OH 45362
- Views: 84
- List price: $409,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,760
- Price per square foot: $148.51
#7. 206 W Elm St, Bradford, OH 45308
- Views: 78
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,103
- Price per square foot: $31.73
#8. 6131 Hillgrove Southern Rd, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 78
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,464
- Price per square foot: $215.16
#9. 3054 Richmond Palestine Rd, New Madison, OH 45346
- Views: 77
- List price: $459,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,501
- Price per square foot: $183.89
#10. 229 E Main St, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 76
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,376
- Price per square foot: $92.59
#11. 226 Tiffin St, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 73
- List price: $124,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,104
- Price per square foot: $113.13
#12. 305 E North St, Union City, OH 45390
- Views: 70
- List price: $46,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,385
- Price per square foot: $33.86
#13. 6985 Smith Rd, Bradford, OH 45308
- Views: 69
- List price: $209,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,620
- Price per square foot: $129.01
#14. 699 Bur Oak Dr, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 69
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,867
- Price per square foot: $187.41
#15. 8363 Horatio-New Harrison Rd, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 67
- List price: $345,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,224
- Price per square foot: $155.13
#16. 3570 Hollansburg Arcanum Rd, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 65
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,248
- Price per square foot: $200.24
#17. 311 School St, Bradford, OH 45308
- Views: 64
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,112
- Price per square foot: $104.17
#18. 200 N Jefferson St, Pitsburg, OH 45358
- Views: 59
- List price: $242,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $79.71
#19. 294 New Gdn, New Paris, OH 45347
- Views: 57
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,148
- Price per square foot: $162.94
#20. 2515 State Route, 571 Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 56
- List price: $65,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,255
- Price per square foot: $51.79
#21. 3732 Riegle St, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 55
- List price: $189,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,108
- Price per square foot: $171.39
#22. 3912 Byrket Rd, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 55
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,492
- Price per square foot: $160.86
#23. 211 N Pearl St, Ansonia, OH 45303
- Views: 51
- List price: $144,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008
- Price per square foot: $143.75
#24. 7959 State Route, 571 Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 50
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,856
- Price per square foot: $102.37
#25. 1112 Evergreen Dr, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 49
- List price: $290,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,988
- Price per square foot: $97.05
#26. 3794 State Route, 49 Arcanum, OH 45304
- Views: 48
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 800
- Price per square foot: $218.75
#27. 319 Locust St, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 48
- List price: $144,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,680
- Price per square foot: $86.25
#28. 209 Adams St, Gettysburg, OH 45328
- Views: 47
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900
- Price per square foot: $99.89
#29. 5834 Lake Ave, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 47
- List price: $239,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612
- Price per square foot: $148.57
#30. 6526 Jaysville St Johns Rd, Greenville, OH 45331
- Views: 47
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.