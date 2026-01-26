Win WHIO’s Cash for Couples for Valentine’s Day

WHIO Radio's Cash For Couples Contest

WHIO Radio has upped the ante this year with our Cash for Couples Contest. We’ve found an extra $2,000 in our promotions budget and we need to get rid of it before tax time!

So, WHIO Radio is giving it away during the most romantic month of the year to help make your Valentine’s month even sweeter.

Imagine all the lovely things you could buy with $2,000. You get the idea, right?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/26/26 – 2/11/26. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.COM or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $2000. (ARV: $2000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2026 Cox Media Group