Win tickets to Newport Aquarium’s Underwater Pumpkin Glow

Win tickets from WHIO to Newport Aquarium's Underwater Pumpkin Glow.

Join the fun this fall as you explore an underwater world full of giant, gourd-geous, glowing pumpkins in your favorite exhibits when Underwater Pumpkin GLOW returns September 19 – November 2! Some of your animal friends will get pumpkin treats and special seasonal enrichment while Jack-O-Lanterns become artificial reefs for the animals to explore. It’s a fall adventure like you’ve never experienced before, filled with family fun and memories at every turn.

Register below to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Newport Aquarium from WHIO.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/10/2025 - 10/19/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Five (5) winner(s) will receive a four-pack of tickets to Newport Aquarium. (ARV: $80). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

