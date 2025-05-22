Win Tickets to the Newport Aquarium!

Mermaids are making waves at Newport Aquarium May 24 – June 22!

DAYTON — Mermaid fans, get your fins ready! Your favorite shimmering stars of the sea are swimming back to Newport Aquarium and they’re bringing sparkle, stories, and so many bubble kisses! Register below to win two tickets to visit Newport Aquarium!

These story-loving Mermaids have splashed through oceans near and far, collecting tales from coral reefs, kelp forests, and hidden coves along the way. Ask where they’re from, and you just might get a wave, a wink, or a giggle-worthy fishy fact!

There are three ways you can interact with the mermaids during your visit:

Dive into Mermaid Cove, where you’ll meet a Mermaid swimming side-by-side with her Stingray besties! It’s an enchanting chance to reach out and gently touch a Stingray while a Mermaid glides up to greet you – truly magical.

Watch in awe as Mermaids twirl, flip, and wave alongside tropical fish in an underwater fairytale brought to life. Don’t be surprised if you get a bubbly smooch through the glass!

Pop over to Shark Ray Bay Theater for special photo ops and up-close moments with your new Mermaid BFFs – all while sharks, rays, and vibrant fish put on a show of their own.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/26/2025-6/13/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: Ten (10) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the Newport Aquarium (ARV: $50). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

