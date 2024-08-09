Win tickets to The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, August 20th at the Rose Music Center Win tickets from WHIO for The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, August 20th at the Rose Music Center

Okay all you Dancing Queens and Kings, here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA, Tuesday, August 20th, at the Rose Music Center. Register below and get your disco shoes ready to boogie!

Check out this video from one of their amazing performances.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24 – 8/16/2024 at 7pm. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to the show. (ARV: $35). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2024 Cox Media Group