Win Great Prizes on Miami Valley’s Morning News on WHIO with Larry Hansgen

Win Great Prizes on Miami Valley's Morning News!

Check back weekly to see what you can win on Miami Valley’s Morning News with Larry Hansgen on WHIO radio.

This week’s prize: A pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd at Rose Music Ceneter, Friday, July 24.

“NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/13/2026-7/17/2026. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHIo-AM/FM weekdays for cue to call, call 937-957-1290, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive a pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd at Rose Musice Center, Friday, July 26, 2026. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409”

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