WIN an Evening Edge with Todd Hollst Christmas Ornament

Win and Evening Edge with Todd Hollst Christmas Ornament!

Happy Holidays from The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst! Register below to win one of these snazzy “Santa Todd” ornaments for your Christmas tree. One winner will be drawn each week throughout the 2024 Holiday Season.

And don’t forget to visit TheToddShop.com, for cool Evening Edge wear for that special Edge Head in your life for Christmas.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/2024-12/31/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive an Evening Edge Christmas Ornament. (ARV: $10). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2024 Cox Media Group