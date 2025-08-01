Win an Evening Edge Handsome Hard Hat

WIN THIS EVENING EDGE HARD HAT

It was announced today beginning next week in the Tipp City area, residents may hear explosions beginning next week. (see story here)

Starting as early as Monday, Aug. 4, construction blasting will begin at the Summit Landing by Arbor Homes residential development and will occur as many as two times daily. It’s scheduled to last between 6-8 weeks, depending on weather.

People are being asked to stay clear of the worksite over the next 8 weeks due to the hazardous nature of the explosive materials.

