WHIO-TV Plastic Payoff: You Could Win $1000

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The WHIO-TV Plastic Payoff Contest starts Monday, April 15 and goes through Friday, May 31*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from WHIO-TV:

· Listen to B98.5 Monday, April 15 through Friday, May 31 weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

©2024 Cox Media Group