WHIO Radio’s Touchdown 7 Game Of The Week

High School Football returns this fall to 95.7 FM and AM 1290 WHIO Radio with the Touchdown 7 Game Of The Week.
Our coverage kicks off every Friday night with Todd’s Tailgate Party from 5 PM to 7 PM, followed by Parker Testa and Ron Otto bringing you the call of one of this week’s biggest games in the Miami Valley at 7 PM.
WHIO Radio’s Touchdown 7 Game Of Week 2025 Season Schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Location
|Time
|8/22/25
|Tecumseh at Fairborn
|Fairborn High School
|7:00 PM
|8/29/25
|Richmond at Eaton
|Eaton High School
|7:00 PM
|9/05/25
|Bellbrook at Valley View
|Valley View High School
|7:00 PM
|9/12/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
|9/19/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
|9/26/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
|10/03/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
|10/10/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
|10/17/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
|10/24/25
|TBA
|TBA
|7:00 PM
