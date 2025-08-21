WHIO Radio’s Touchdown 7 Game Of The Week

High School Football returns this fall to 95.7 FM and AM 1290 WHIO Radio with the Touchdown 7 Game Of The Week.

Our coverage kicks off every Friday night with Todd’s Tailgate Party from 5 PM to 7 PM, followed by Parker Testa and Ron Otto bringing you the call of one of this week’s biggest games in the Miami Valley at 7 PM.

Parker Testa and Ron Otto

WHIO Radio’s Touchdown 7 Game Of Week 2025 Season Schedule

DateMatchupLocationTime
8/22/25Tecumseh at FairbornFairborn High School7:00 PM
8/29/25Richmond at EatonEaton High School7:00 PM
9/05/25Bellbrook at Valley ViewValley View High School7:00 PM
9/12/25TBATBA7:00 PM
9/19/25TBATBA7:00 PM
9/26/25TBATBA7:00 PM
10/03/25TBATBA7:00 PM
10/10/25TBATBA7:00 PM
10/17/25TBATBA7:00 PM
10/24/25TBATBA7:00 PM
