WHIO Radio's Touchdown 7 Game Of The Week

High School Football returns this fall to 95.7 FM and AM 1290 WHIO Radio with the Touchdown 7 Game Of The Week.

Our coverage kicks off every Friday night with Todd’s Tailgate Party from 5 PM to 7 PM, followed by Parker Testa and Ron Otto bringing you the call of one of this week’s biggest games in the Miami Valley at 7 PM.

Parker Testa and Ron Otto

WHIO Radio’s Touchdown 7 Game Of Week 2025 Season Schedule